(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's annual Christmas tradition will have some yuletide jams to help kick off the holiday season.
The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's "Christmas Jingle Jam Night the Lights Come On," will be this Saturday in downtown Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities kick off from 3-5 p.m. when children have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for photos next to the flatiron clock and see the live reindeer. Additionally, Warner says Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be helping people "ring in the new year" before the downtown area is brightened by Christmas lights.
"Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah will be out there passing out some jingle jam necklaces to kind of ring in the new year and then at 5:30 they actually do the countdown -- Santa and Mrs. Clause -- and then we'll of course have lots of jamming Christmas music out there too," said Warner. "But they'll do the countdown and the lights come on and that's the biggest deal because our downtown lights are very unique and beautiful."
The Shenandoah Forum will also be providing jingle jam Christmas music and hot chocolate. After the lighting ceremony, Warner says people can head to the Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum at 603 West Lowell Avenue from 5-7 p.m. or continue to take advantage of SCIA's Sno-dough incentives.
"They're partnering with the VFW and you can tour the museum and have soup and pie -- it's a fundraiser so they're just taking a free will donation and so that will kind of cap off the evening," she said. "Of course you can start your Christmas shopping that day or whatever day this week you want to do that, but we still have Sno-dough promotions going on. You can spend those dollars that they purchased at we hope small businesses and they can sign up for a $500 drawing that we'll give away in January."
Two other Shenandoah holiday traditions are back this year. Mrs. Claus hosts a free Christmas movie December 3rd at 10 a.m. at the Legacy 3 Theatre. Kids can enjoy the 2004 animated movie "Polar Express" in all three theaters with free popcorn and pop. Also, Santa Claus returns for his Saturday visits at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home at 800 West Sheridan Avenue December 3rd, 10th, and 17th from 2-to-4 p.m.
Additionally, on December 17th, Warner says they will be partnering with the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah for a children's event, "A Visit to the North Pole," starting with a breakfast with Mrs. Clause from 9-10 a.m. at the Historical Society Building at 100 South Maple Street, followed by a shopping event.
"They're going to shop for gifts for mom and dad, there'll be elves there and we're kind of recreating the whole place to look like the North Pole and Santa's workshop," said Warner. "So, it's going to be a lot of fun for kids and the shopping event goes from 10-1."
To reserve a spot for the breakfast, which is limited to 50 kids, contact SCIA at 712-246-3455. For more information on all of the Christmas activities coming up in Shenandoah, visit the Chamber's website at sciaiowa.com. You can hear the full interview with Shelly Warner below: