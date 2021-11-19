(Shenandoah) -- It will look and feel more like a traditional Christmas in Shenandoah this year.
In fact, Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association officials hope the holidays are memorable. "Christmas Memories" is the theme of the city's Christmas activities, which start next Saturday with "the Night the Lights Come On in Shenandoah." SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities begin with a photo opportunity with Santa Claus at the Flatiron Plaza at 3 that afternoon.
"That's why the live reindeer, again, which has become a tradition," said Warner. "And, Santa Claus will be there. You can get a picture with him in the sleigh. Then, the horsedrawn carriage rides will be there, too. They'll do the pickup at the City Hall gazebo."
Great Western Bank cosponsors the carriage rides. That's followed by the traditional lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m., with Santa and Mrs. Claus leading the countdown. Last year's ceremony was held via Facebook video due to COVID-19 constraints. Warner says it's good to have that Christmas tradition and others back this year.
"We're not completely out of the woods with COVID," she said. "But, enough so that we can have some events. This is basically an outdoor event--so it's good."
Two other Shenandoah holiday traditions are back this year. Mrs. Claus hosts a free Christmas movie December 4th at 10 a.m. at the Legacy 3 Theatre. Kids can enjoy the 2018 animated movie "The Grinch" in all three theaters, with snacks courtesy of the Fuller Center for Housing. Also, Santa Claus returns for his Saturday visits at the Everly Brothers Childhood Home at 800 West Sheridan Avenue December 4th, 11th and 18th from 2-to-4 p.m.
Another holiday highlight is return of SCIA's home and business decorating contest. Warner says chamber bucks are the prize for winners of this contest, which proved popular last year. Nominations can be made by emailing the name of a residence or business at chamber@sciaiowa.com, or through a message on SCIA's Facebook page. Pictures should be included with the nominations.
Shelly Warner was a guest on KMA's "Morning Show" program. You can hear the full interview here:
And, here's complete rundown of SCIA's holiday events: