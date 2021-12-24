(Stanton) -- The town of Stanton is set to wrap up its Christmas events this weekend.
Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey joined the KMA Morning Show to preview the upcoming year and Christmas events coming up this weekend.
Ramsey says she looks forward to some of the projects scheduled for 2022.
“In Stanton, we're excited for a good year,” Ramsey said. “We received the CDBG Downtown Facade Grant. So, we look forward to that construction beginning in the spring of 2022. We are still in the process of fundraising for our trail, but we received the funds for phase one and look for that to happen in the spring of 2022.
“We are also continuing to fundraise to expand our Stanton Child Resource Center, and are working on our fundraising campaign for that, currently. If anyone is interested in being a part of that campaign or donating, and the goal for that is to break ground and do that in 2022, as well, in partnership with the stationary industrial foundation on a technology park.”
Ramsey then gave details on the events for Christmas weekend.
“Friday, December 24, is the Christmas Eve service at the Stanton Covenant Church at 7 pm. Also, Friday, December 24, is the Christmas Eve service at 9:30 pm at Mamrelund Lutheran Church,” Ramsey added. “Saturday, Christmas Day on the 25th, there is a Julotta morning service at 7 am at the Stanton Covenant Church. Then on Sunday, December 26, there's a Christmas carol, hymn service at 10:30 am at Mamrelund Lutheran Church.”
For more information, visit StantonIowa.org.
You can hear the full interview with Ramsey below.