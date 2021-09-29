(Clarinda) — One Page County resident is urging the Board of Supervisors to adopt a solar energy ordinance for the county.
During the public comment portion of Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Jane Stimson told the supervisors she has heard of at least one company who has approached landowners in the county inquiring about contracts for solar development. Stimson says the company is the same one of the companies working for wind energy in the county and believes the projects could be connected.
"Here's a possible scenario I've thought of: Tenaska gets people who wouldn't sign up for wind to sign up for solar and has a lease on that land to do whatever they want with the underground connecting lines, since that is in the contract," said Stimson. "Now, they have a path through that land that would not sign up for wind and can get through areas that they were unable to get through to get wind turbine land connected. This could appear to be a bait-and-switch plan."
Fremont County officials recently held a public hearing on a proposed solar ordinance in their county. Stimson urged the board to take initial steps to halt any new solar contracts from being signed and to begin to develop an ordinance for the county.
"I want you to address as supervisors the amount of Page County land that can be used for solar industrial sites and put a cap on it immediately -- I would suggest 400 acres," said Stimson. "Put a moratorium on solar contracts in Page County until you've developed protections through a solar ordinance. By next week, I'd like to see that going on. Have public input before you make a solar ordinance official."
During the board communication portion of the meeting, the supervisors agreed to research the topic and gather other ordinances and templates to look at a potential ordinance for Page County.