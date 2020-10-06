(Clarinda) -- At least one citizen in Page County says he doesn't feel the Board of Supervisors is looking at the wind production ordinance through an unbiased lens.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Ryan Urkoski, who expressed concerns over a recent article in the Clarinda Herald-Journal that quoted all three supervisors in regard to the county's current wind production ordinance. Urkoski and the board discussed an upcoming public forum organized by the supervisors, in which he feels the guest speakers will be one-sided in favor of wind energy.
"As leaders of the county, you say you are taking a neutral side," said Urkoski. "My question is why are you bringing in only the pro-wind side and citizens that are hand-picked that live in a wind-producing county to speak?"
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the meeting was organized as a way for the supervisors to hear a differing viewpoint on wind production from what has been presented in previous public meetings. He says the board has heard from the opposition side multiple times.
"This board and our community has heard that," said Morris. "They have not heard from the economic development side or from counties that are successfully producing wind, which 61 counties in Iowa are producing wind. It's a $90 billion a year business. So we're going to hear that side. They will conflict with some of what we've heard and I understand that."
Urkoski says the board is showing bias by only including pro-wind speakers at its event.
"Our group and the group that was here was a publicly-organized group, not organized by you," said Urkoski. "Again, you guys say you're not being biased and picking a side, but yet you're not willing to bring in the opposing side to the pro-wind and listen to both sides."
Morris says he feels those opposed to wind have had ample opportunity to speak and that the board has yet to hear an opposing viewpoint.
"We've had two meetings in the courtroom downstairs when the ordinance was read where a lot of the oppositional points were pointed out in two different meetings," said Morris. "You requested the meeting in March and that didn't happen because of COVID. Then, there was the public meeting out at Wibholm Hall, followed by two hours here. Your voice is being heard."
Urkoski also raised issue with the county's current wind production ordinance itself, which was signed last fall. The ordinance requires a setback of 1,500 feet from a non-participating landowner's residence, as well as 1.1 times the height of the tower. Urkoski quoted the county's previous zoning ordinance -- adopted in 1997 -- that would have governed wind production had the current ordinance not been drafted. He says the 1997 ordinance offered more protections for the citizens of the county.
"The one that you guys signed in October of 2019 has opened the door to wind," said Urkoski. "You have given us less protection and you guys sit here and glorify yourself and lie to the public how well they're protected with this ordinance when the '97 zoning ordinance had all kinds of protection."
More information on the public forum next week is expected to be released in the coming days.