(Glenwood) – Glenwood city officials are hopeful a review of the Glenwood Aquatic Center from the original designers and contractors will bring about the necessary repairs.
Glenwood City Administrator Amber Farnan tells KMA News JEO Consulting, the engineering firm that designed the facility, conducted an onsite inspection of the center in August and has presented its findings to the Glenwood City Council. Farnan says the comprehensive review was sought after a string of issues delayed and ultimately forced the city to cancel its 2022 pool season.
“We have been having water loss issues, and they think they have found that area of concern, and then also some of the fittings,” she said. “We had a big crack underneath the decking of the pool that we fixed already, and then when we turned the water back on after that, we had another cracked pipe back by, I guess I’m not sure if it’s called the pump house, but it’s in the back of the pool. So, that just made it to where we weren’t going to be able to open.”
She says JEO has also stated they will work with Ericksen Construction to provide labor and materials – the contractor who constructed the nearly $5 million facility, which opened in 2016.
Farnan says the engineering firm believes they have identified the areas that need repair, including a filter tee along the center’s water supply line.
“They’re going to replace the ‘tee’ that cracked and make sure that the rest of them are lined up correctly, and then there’s an area where we’re having water loss, and they’re going to work on some joint sealing there,” Farnan explained. “So, they kind of looked at the pool as a whole to find those areas of why we might still be having issues.”
Additionally, Farnan says the upcoming repairs conducted by JEO and Ericksen will come at little to no cost to the city.
“That does help the city of Glenwood out quite a bit because we spent quite a bit of money last year just trying to repair it to get it open, but we weren’t able to open,” she said. “So it’s fairly significant that they’re coming back to do this.”
Farnan says the two groups hope to conduct the necessary repairs in the early spring of next year and open up the center for the traditional 2023 pool season.