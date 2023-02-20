(Red Oak) -- Red Oak officials are hoping for a strong turnout to tonight's community meeting regarding an updated comprehensive plan.
City officials, along with representatives from the Southwest Iowa Planning Council, are hosting the first of three community meetings Monday night (tonight) from 6-to-7 p.m. at the Montgomery County YMCA in the community room to take public input on how to develop a comprehensive land use plan covering the next five to 10 years. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius tells KMA News they hope to see residents from all age groups, backgrounds, and income levels have an opportunity to give their insight into the direction of the community.
"What this is is basically an opportunity for people to have input as to the direction and future of the city of Red Oak -- where we should focus on when looking at our long-term land use planning," said Silvius. "Where is our future housing going to go, where is a future business development going to go, what do we currently have on Broadway that we maybe want to adjust?"
The Red Oak City Council entered into a roughly one-year, $20,000 agreement with SWIPCO to facilitate updating the current legal document, which is nearly 20 years old. Silvius says the first meeting will have a few different topics, including introducing the process to the larger community.
"This particular meeting will focus on basically an overview of the entire comprehensive planning process and it will include a SWOT analysis, which stands for strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, but, rather than threats, I also call it opportunities for improvement," she explained. "And this will also be an opportunity for us to start drafting some goals."
Silvius says public input on the process is critical.
"Citizens don't always feel like their voices are heard or what they think matters and that is absolutely not true," said Silvius. "We want our community be something that we're all proud of -- if you have a seat at the table and you can provide your input, that's definitely going to help."
She adds the legal document, which is also encouraged by state law to develop and utilize, is also critical to determine the best ways to use the land within city limits.
"To look at everything from housing to land development, infrastructure to amenities and various things," said Silvius. "We're really taking a step back and looking back at what we've accomplished in the past 20 years and where do we want to be in the next five, 10, or 20 years."
Silvius says the following two meetings will focus more on identifying priorities and establishing goals and objectives, followed by a final community input session, likely during a council meeting, where SWIPCO will present a draft report of the findings.