(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah city officials are seeking bids on a number of dilapidated properties that are owned by the city.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution authorizing City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen and City Administrator A.J. Lyman to solicit bids for city-owned properties. Sorensen says the city is looking to sell the properties to contractors or anyone interested in updating them.
"We have a number of properties that we've acquired and we'd like to encourage people to look at them and see if they can figure out if they'd want to rehab them or do something with them," said Sorensen. "There will be a couple more on the list, but the ones we already have should be there. It should be around six properties at least."
Sorensen was asked about the price for the properties. He says that is up for negotiation.
"Most of these are properties that need quite a bit of work," said Sorensen. "Whenever I'm asked that, I say 'look at it and give us an offer.' If they want to offer us $2,000, $3,000, $4,000 or $5,000 or if you want to offer us $1, we'll look at anything that you propose."
In addition to a sale price, Sorensen says the city generally requires the purchaser to complete the rehabilitation and get the property back on the tax rolls before the contract is complete.
"We will always hold title for one year," said Sorensen. "Many times they will come back for an extension. We've got one on West 8th and he's had a year on the 13th of August. He's ran into some termite problems, and he'll be asking for an extension. That's probably justified."
Those interested can view a full list of properties or find out more information by contacting City Hall at (712) 246-1213. In other business, the council set a public hearing for August 11th at 6 p.m. to place a no parking zone near Baldwin Storage on Factory Place. Lyman says semis currently use the road for overnight parking.
"That stretch of Factory Place is zoned heavy industrial, so it does allow for overnight semi parking, even though our ordinance specifies the only place overnight semi parking is allowed is Railroad Avenue," said Lyman.
Lyman says the semis can sometimes block access to the business.
"The problem in this place specifically is the access to and from the storage facility," said Lyman. "They are parking right next to the entrance and then directly across the street. If somebody is pulling a trailer in and out of there, they can't really make that turn. They are asking for this no parking zone for a little bit of the area."
Lyman says he, along with Street Superintendent Todd Foutch and Police Chief Josh Gray, will also present options to the council for overnight semi parking in town. Additionally, the council approved the sale of a lot in Rankin Country Club to Marcia Voker and Paul and Deanna Berning and a lot in May Addition to Brent and Lesley Ehlers and Paul and Connie Anderson for $1,000.