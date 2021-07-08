(Stanton) -- The town of Stanton, Iowa is prepared to host their 150+1 Anniversary Celebration starting today and running all the way through Sunday.
Stanton community development director Jenna Ramsey in an interview on the KMA Morning Show, said the town is very excited to celebrate another year and welcome back several alumni.
"It's very exciting and we're really looking forward to it," Ramsey said. "We have a lot of people coming to town, over 500 alumni and their family and friends, and a lot of special people coming back. We're really excited to celebrate 151 years of Stanton this Thursday through Sunday."
Ramsey said one of the many events scheduled for the four-day event is providing breakfast every morning a some of the local restaurants.
"Yes, we wanna make sure and talk about our great restaurants we have, and we do have the Cast Iron Café with food available from six a.m. to one a.m., and no that's not an error, they're open all day," Ramsey said. "And if you haven't been to checked out the Fika Coffee Haus its great and that is from six-thirty a.m. to four-thirty p.m. each day."
Other events on Thursday include a Wagyu Beef Supper and Farmer's Market from four-thirty p.m. to six-thirty p.m., followed by the Show and Shine Car Display, a bingo and silent auction, and homemade ice cream at six o'clock p.m. Wrapping up the opening day of the celebration is a downtown history walk from seven o'clock to nine o'clock p.m.
Ramsey said several fundraisers will also be taking place throughout the weekend.
"Yes, there are a lot of fundraisers all weekend, their having a volleyball camp fundraiser Friday, Kool Kats Shaved Ice will be at the Stanton Viking Center and that's from four to eight," Ramsey said. "There's a fireman's pancake breakfast from seven to nine on Saturday, and again we just invite everyone to come out and support Stanton."
While fundraisers and evening events are taking the headline, Ramsey said there are a plentiful amount of other attractions for people of all ages who are visiting for the weekend including Viking Lake State Park.
"We have a lot of great things for people to check out even if they're not being a part of each event," Ramsey said. "We encourage people to go out and check out Viking Lake State Park, we do have a water trail that we're promoting, and we have Swedish doll horses all around town that people have painted that they can drive around and check out the doll horses."
Other options for visitors include the Swedish Heritage and Cultural Center, the Swedish Coffee Pot and Water Tower, Anderson Park for the younger visitors, and the Greenbelt Walking Trail.
Of course, Ramsey said the community spirit has certainly been evident in coming together to prepare for the annual celebration.
"We have a great committee and we have hundreds of people in our community to help make this happen, so it takes so many people and that's one of the great things about our community," Ramsey said. "We've had some clean up days, we just have so many people helping make this weekend so special."
For more information on this weekend's celebration, check out www.stantoniowa.com or head over to the Stanton Friends or City of Stanton Facebook pages as well as the Stanton Homecoming Facebook or Instagram page.