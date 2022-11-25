(Walnut) -- Iowa’s antique city, Walnut, is getting set to host its 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk
The event is organized by the Walnut Merchants Association in an effort to bring dealers and customers together for three days of holiday shopping and cheer, according to association chairman John Sell.
“The Walnut Merchants Association is a group of 15 to 25 merchants in downtown Walnut that get together and plan events throughout the year for the whole downtown area,” Sell said. “We have fundraisers and just really learn how to work together and enjoy the town that we call Walnut.”
The Christmas Walk features dozens of antique vendors showcasing their products. In a typical year, people from all over Iowa and neighboring states descend upon Walnut to participate in the festivities and get a head start on their holiday shopping at the small businesses in Walnut.
“It’s just a good time,” Sell said. “We’ll have a big Christmas tree in the middle of the street and all the lights will be on in downtown Walnut. It’s just a really good Christmas feeling and a good way to start the Christmas season.”
On top of all the antiques being displayed, this year’s Walnut Christmas Walk will include a visit from ‘Santa Claus’ for all of the attending children to enjoy.
“Saint Nick will be arriving on Saturday,” Sell said. “We’ll have some small gifts for the children. They’ll have to come and tell Santa if they’ve been good or bad, but if they come, they’ll receive something in their stocking.”
The 40th annual Walnut Christmas Antique Walk will take place in downtown Walnut Nov. 25 from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Nov. 26-27 from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.
Hear the full interview with Sell below.