(Clarinda) -- City and county officials in KMAland are paying particular attention to a bill in the Iowa Legislature regarding property taxes.
Senate Study Bill 1056 relates to the calculation of assessment limitations for residential properties. Among other things, the bill would retroactively reduce the residential property tax rollback published in October of 56.49% to 54.65%. Clarinda City Manager Gary McClarnon tells KMA News the proposal comes as the city's budget process for fiscal 2024 is all but wrapped up, and with a public hearing set for next Wednesday's Clarinda City Council meeting. McClarnon say the reduced rollback would have a drastic impact on the city's budget.
"Sixty percent of our property tax collections are based on that residential rollback," said McClarnon. "What we would be looking at from our standpoint, we would lose approximately $7 million in taxable valuation. You know, right now at this point, it would be too late to start over with the budget process. So, if they change that now midstream when we're pretty much wrapped up, there's no way we could recover to hit the March 31st deadline for certifying the budget."
In addition to losing approximately $7 million in taxable valuation, McClarnon says the rollback change amounts to about $117,000 in lost revenue.
"Basically, that is one month of public safety budget," he said, "That's about a third of our library budget. So, what do you go back and cut at this point if you have to? I think those are things we are going to have to look at very strongly if that passes."
Ultimately, McClarnon says the lost revenue would affect how the city delivers its services to local residents. However, he admits the bill has strong support at the Statehouse.
"Most people, they don't like paying property taxes," said McClarnon. "At the legislative level in Des Moines, obviously, if they can do this, it can be very popular. They will actually end up getting people's votes as a result of it. But on our side, we're the ones who have to tell people, 'hey, sorry, we can't provide you the same level of services, because we just don't have the money to do it.' So, we're the ones who end up getting the black eye out of the deal."
McClarnon and Clarinda Mayor Craig Hill spoke to local lawmakers following Saturday's legislative coffee in Clarinda regarding the proposal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, State Representative Devon Wood says she hopes to speak with city and county officials, and do more research before voting on the bill. While saying the goal of property tax reform is to bring more stability and transparency to property owners--without pulling the rug out from under local government.
"We want to make sure they have access to the property tax values they are able to collect," said Wood, "and we want to make sure that they're able to budget fairly, and use the tax dollars that are allocated to them, to."
You can hear the full interview with Devon Wood here: