(Sidney) -- Sidney pool improvements are a focus for city officials next spring.
While it may be out of season, the Sidney City Council discussed the upcoming spring 2022 pool season during its regular meeting last week. Mayor Peter Johnson tells KMA News the council would typically discuss the season closer to the spring. However, after the 2021 season, Johnson says the council felt it was necessary to discuss the situation earlier.
"After this past season, we decided this was something we needed to address earlier in the year," Johnson said. "One so that we can budget for it, and two so that we're ready to go when the weather turns nice and the kids get out of school in the spring. You know, we have a lot of the policies and procedures in place and we don't want to be up against a tight timeline to open the pool."
Johnson says the earlier discussion allows staff and potential new workers to refresh themselves or get acquainted with the rules and policies at the pool.
Last week's discussion was led by councilwoman Anne Travis and citizen Martha Brown. Johnson says they intend to form a committee to receive suggestions on the upcoming pool season.
"They were going to form a committee, so (Martha Brown) is a citizen that offers a water aerobics class, but they are going to form a committee and also look for other people to kind of assess where the pool is, what the pool offers, and what it could offer to the community." Johnson said. "As well as reviewing those old procedures and policies, and that they're up to date, and they address any concerns that the community has at the pool."
Johnson says the city has already received some suggestions on improving the offerings at the city pool.
"Some of the ideas included grandparents passes, lap swimming, water aerobics, maybe a movie night out there, these are all speculative options, but they are all options brought up by members of the community and the council," Johnson said. "So we want to make sure we put ourselves in a position to adequately plan and prepare our staff and managers for any changes that we make coming into the next pool season."
The previous 2021 pool season ran from late May until mid-August.