(Shenandoah) -- It's the final step toward a proposed housing renovation project for Shenandoah High School students.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening at 6 at City Hall, the Shenandoah City Council holds a public hearing on the approved the sale of city-owned property at 213 West Sheridan Avenue to the Shenandoah School District for $1. Plans calls for students from the high school's building trades program to renovate the structure as part of the district's Career Technical Education programming. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently told KMA News the city is eager to divest of the property.
"It's one of those properties that the city acquired through the court systems," said Lyman, "but, we see the potential gain from an educational perspective and in general of getting a house back in a livable condition, and on the tax rolls, and not tearing another one down. So, I think us selling it to the school district for a dollar make sense for us."
School officials hope work on the project will begin once the property transfer is completed. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson says the renovation's completion date has not been determined.
"The city will give you a full year to complete the renovation," said Nelson. "We don't think it will take quite a year to complete the project, but it will be starting rather immediately, We want our students engaged in the process of all of the steps it takes to secure the house, to make plans, to design it, to consider all the real budgeting experience that goes behind how much money you have to spend and what you need to do. So, we'll be starting as soon as we take ownership of the property."
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on setting the city's maximum property tax levy for the 2023 fiscal year, which begins July 1st.