(Shenandoah) – Shenandoah officials are taking legal action on another nuisance property in the community.
By unanimous vote Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council approved a resolution to seek the title to a structure at 202 Wabash Avenue. Council members took action following a public hearing requested by the property’s owner, Robert Hammers, who recently received a letter from the city declaring it a nuisance. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen says Hammers gained the title through a tax deed in November of 2021. But, the city filed legal documents to take over the abandoned property’s title in June of this year.
“The window’s been broken, the inside’s been partially stripped out,” said Sorensen. “It looks like from the windows that carpet thieves (have entered). I visited with Mr. Hammer. The city’s ready to take title to the property. The action and the lawsuit’s ready. If something doesn’t change, I could take title next week. We’ve gone through the process.”
Hammers asked for more time to make repairs.
“I’m supposed to be getting inheritance from my father’s estate,” said Hammers. “I’d like to have about 120 days to improve some of it, but I’m on disability. It will be a while before I start working on it.’
But, Sorensen says the city has given Hammers ample time to address the property’s issues.
“The city doesn’t want vacant houses sitting around,” said Sorensen. “We need it either fixed up and rented, or fixed up and occupied, or something done with it.”
Sorensen says state law requires cities to give property owners 60 days to eradicate a nuisance property – anything beyond that is up to the council.
“Properties of these natures tend to run downhill,” he said. “The person who owned it couldn’t pay the taxes on it. The person who now owns it just paid the taxes. What will the next person pay? Typically, they pay a dollar or they pay $500, or they’re a $500 owner. They typically run downhill.”
Councilwoman Toni Graham made the motion to seek the structure’s title, saying the city should handle it the way it addresses other properties. More on Tuesday night’s council meeting in a future news story.