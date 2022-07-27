(Clarinda) -- Trivia lovers have the chance to test their knowledge for a good cause in the upcoming weeks.
On August 9, the Clarinda seventh and eighth grade student council is hosting a trivia night for friends and family. From seventh grade and up, teams of five can work together to see who has the most knowledge. Student council advisor Miranda Wilson encourages everyone interested to come out and show what they know.
"It will be held at the Clarinda Community High School," said Wilson. "We'll do some pool play where there's some teams going one-on-one, and then we'll do a bracket play to determine who'll be the champion of the night."
There's a $25 entrance fee per each team. Proceeds from the night go back to the student council for future events, giveaway prizes at sporting events, and to cover costs for various leadership conferences.
Along with the trivia night, Wilson says the student council has a number of events planned around the school and community.
"This upcoming year, we're actually looking to do some food can drives," said Wilson. "Maybe changing some things within the school such as design, help with outdoor stuff, landscaping. The kids are also wanting to do some volunteer hours out in the community and they've also talked about doing some stuff for first responders."
Doors open at the high school at 3 p.m. with trivia night starting at 4. For more information or to register, visit the school's Facebook page or email mwilson@clarindacsd.org. You can hear the full interview with Miranda Wilson below.