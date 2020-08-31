(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda Academy escapee faces charges after a weekend injury accident.
Clarinda Police and the Page County Sheriff's Office say the incident occurred early Saturday morning, when the academy reported two students left the facility shortly before 3 a.m. without authorization, and that one of the students--a 16-year-old male juvenile from Council Bluffs--allegedly stole a Toyota RAV 4 owned by James Wilmes of Maryville from the academy grounds. Clarinda Police officers located the stolen vehicle in the vicinity of 16th and Stuart streets. A chase ensued after the juvenile failed to stop for officers.
With the pursuit reaching speeds of 100 mph, the driver headed northbound on the Highway 2 bypass west of Clarinda when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with West State Street. The vehicle then continued through the intersection northbound, traveled up an embankment, turned around and attempted to re-enter the road, only to come to rest in the north ditch.
After exiting the vehicle, the juvenile was apprehended following a short foot pursuit. He was taken to Clarinda Regional Health Center for minor injuries, then returned to the academy. The juvenile was charged with motor vehicle theft, felony eluding of law enforcement, driving while revoked, failure to obey a stop sign and speeding. He was also cited for failure to maintain control. The other student was located by Clarinda Academy staff, and returned to campus.
Clarinda Ambulance Service assisted Clarinda Police and the Page County Sheriff's Office at the scene.