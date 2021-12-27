(Clarinda) -- The city of Clarinda has revamped the operations of a local shelter for stray and neglected animals.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the Clarinda City Council approved an agreement between the city and the Southwest Iowa Humane Society. City Manager Gary McClarnon says discussions about the agreement had been going on for months after the retirement of a longtime volunteer at the Clarinda Shelter, Marilyn Shore. McClarnon says he has been working with the humane society, who he says wanted to get involved in the shelter's operations again.
"I've talked to the Southwest Iowa Humane Society, because they wanted to get more involved in the operations again," McClarnon said. "So, we've been kind of doing some negotiating you could say for the last several months just trying to come up with some kind of agreement. Just so it was beneficial to both parties."
McClarnon says the city's public works department has also been performing upgrades to the Clarinda Shelter.
However, McClarnon says despite the name of the Southwest Iowa Humane Society, the shelter will only accept strays within city limits.
"Since the Southwest Iowa Humane Society was involved, that everybody in Southwest Iowa could bring animals here, but that's not the case," McClarnon said. "The animal shelter is actually owned and operated by the city, is it's only city taxpayer animals that are allowed in the shelter."
In negotiations, McClarnon said deciding whether the primary employee cleaning up after the animals is employed by the city or the humane society was tricky.
"Honestly at the end of the day, it makes more sense for them to be a city employee because we've got insurance coverage for them, this way the humane society didn't have to buy additional insurance coverage for employees," McClarnon said. "They'd have to have work compensation, I mean they'd have to have all the insurance so it just made sense to have it be a city employee. We did put a cap on the hours at no more than 20 hours a week."
McClarnon says the city agreed to pay for maintenance and utilities, with the town owning the building. In contrast, the humane society will pay for food, medical care, and pet supplies.
McClarnon adds the public works and Clarinda Police Departments are the only authorized personnel to pick up stray animals for insurance purposes.