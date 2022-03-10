(College Springs) -- South Page school officials are exploring "many options" following the termination of a tuition agreement with the Clarinda School District.
By a 4-to-1 vote Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board voted not to renew the agreement with South Page for the 2022-23 school year. Under the arrangement in place for the past three school years, South Page high school students attended classes at Clarinda High in the afternoon hours. South Page School Superintendent Tim Hood expressed disappointment over the Clarinda board's decision in an interview with KMA News. For his district's standpoint, Hood says the agreement with Clarinda was working well.
"We felt that the situation was moving in a good direction," said Hood. "Did it have some issues? Sure. But, we were very confident we could work through those. Like I said, we were hoping we could continue the tuition agreement, but as the 4-to-1 says, that's not going to happen."
Hood says South Page sought a two-year extension of the current agreement, which expires at the end of the current school year. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman and board members cited numerous reasons for ending the agreement, including financial obligations and smaller class sizes due to an already diminished teacher workforce. Hood says he has no reason to doubt the concerns regarding teacher shortages.
"In our agreement, number eight on that tuition agreement was about staffing," he said. "Clarinda was in charge of making sure they had enough staff to cover our kids. Obviously, with the teacher shortage, that wasn't able to happen. So, again, we're disappointed that we couldn't work through the process and continue it."
Hood says the agreement's end leaves South Page scrambling for other options in terms of high school instruction and financial considerations. Financially, South Page paid $60,000 a year to Clarinda, and covered all transportation arrangements between the two districts.
"That $70,000 that we've been spending, maybe we can figure out how to use that at our place," said Hood. "As far as the district's financials, we are good financial shape moving forward. But, everybody that knows how school districts run, the most expensive part of running a school district is the high school, because of all the certifications and accreditation things you have to work through."
Hood adds the 2.5% increase in supplemental state aid approved by lawmakers and signed by Governor Reynolds doesn't do much for South Page financially, since the district's enrollment slipped about 10 students from last school year. Iowa Department of Education data lists the district's certified enrollment for this school year at 135. The superintendent says South Page will explore all options in terms of sharing with other districts.
Not discussed during Wednesday's meeting was the status of a separate agreement, allowing South Page's 7th through 12th students to participate in Clarinda's extracurricular activities.