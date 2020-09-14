(Clarinda) -- New flags will decorate the graves of veterans at a KMAland cemetery.
Members of Clarinda's American Legion Sergy Post #98 recently completed a year-long project involving replacing up to 250 flags at the Clarinda Cemetery. Paul Anderson and Larry Schultz are longtime post members, and Navy veterans. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Show," Anderson says the $5,000 project involved replacing old, worn flags with new, smaller nylon flags.
"We started back in November," said Anderson. "We had this thought of replacing the 5 1/2-by-9 flags that are mostly cotton. A lot of them were getting a lot of years on them. We fly them at Memorial Day--they're not out all the time, but we fly them at Memorial Day. Well, if you get a 5 1/2-by-9 cotton flag wet, it takes a lot for them to dry out. And, if you get a couple hundred of them wet, you've got a mess."
Each flag contains printed information honoring a deceased veteran. Now that the new flags have arrived, Schultz says the legion wants to make sure family members receive the old flags.
"Our 3-by-5 flags that we have flying at the cemetery are just taking place of the older flags," said Schultz. "So, there will always be a flag at the cemetery for these veterans. We're not trying to overlook anybody, or anything of that nature. We're just trying to get these flags back to the appropriate family members."
Family members requesting the old flags can contact Anderson at 712-303-1495, Schultz at 970-397-0641, Dave Grebert at 712-542-7118, or Dennis Bailey at 712-370-3966.