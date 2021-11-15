(Clarinda) -- As enrollment numbers in the Clarinda School District increase, so does the district's spending authority.
Meeting in regular session last week, the Clarinda School Board approved an SBRC application for Maximum Modified Supplemental Authority. The board applied for a total of approximately $172,000 in spending authority. Director of finance Nancy McKinnon says the application comes after increased enrollment for the 2021-22 school year compared to 2020-21. But, the funds are not directly available.
"We will not get the funding itself, but it's giving the school district the spending authority," McKinnon said. "Since our enrollment last year was down, and this year it has increased, we're going to have that educational cost because we have more students."
In October, McKinnon released preliminary enrollment numbers at a previous board meeting, which showed 969.16 students--an increase of nearly 25 students from last year. The report also showed a nearly 23 student increase in resident public students from 882.80 students last year to 905.6 this school year.
However, McKinnon says the word approximate was used in the motion due to those preliminary numbers still being verified by the state.
"The state hadn't completely gone through all the reporting," McKinnon said. "As far as I'm aware of, we have not had any changes, so we are sitting at an increased enrollment of 24.87, (which) is the exact number."
McKinnon added the amount of spending authority could fluctuate slightly pending state reporting.
"If for some reason the state comes in and says, 'no, we need to modify,' that's why I had approximate in the motion," McKinnon said. "That way the state can change it if they need to."
McKinnon says the spending authority could go towards any general educational expenses needed in the classroom.