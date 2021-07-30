(Clarinda) — The city of Clarinda has agreed to a contract extension with a company to operate and maintain the city’s water and wastewater facilities.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday, the council approved an agreement with PeopleService Inc. of Omaha through June 30, 2027. Since 1993, PeopleService has helped manage and operate both the water and wastewater facilities for the city and maintains five full-time employees in Clarinda. PeopleService President Chad Meyer says his company is able to operate facilities with less employees than city’s typically use because his employees are able to do multiple things.
"The key for us to being able to do that is developing a deep bench of licensed, highly experienced, skilled and sought-after staff in the Midwest," said Meyer. "We do that through encouraging them to continue to increase their licensing level in this industry and profession and providing them with the tools and the experience and the resources necessary for them to do it, as well as rewarding through a highly competitive wage and benefit program."
Under the new agreement, Clarinda would continue to pay for chemicals and maintenance costs for the facilities. Meyer says the new contract includes a reduction in the annual service fee the city pays — bringing the amount down to $3,653 per month.
"Part of what you pay is for our maintenance and chemical growth fund," said Meyer. "Aside from that, the rest is our fee and that's where that 7% reduction comes. I'd like the city to start realizing those savings in this current fiscal year, so the effective date of that contract is July 1, 2021 -- so it's retroactive to the first of the fiscal year. The maintenance and chemical funds stay the same as they were in effect July 1. In exchange, I've asked for a term that ends June 30, 2027. That sees out the one year that's left on the current contract and then extends it for five years, thus rewarding my staff and taking care of them by giving them some steady work."
City Manager Gary McClarnon says the arrangement has benefitted the city. In addition to operating the facilities, McClarnon says PeopleService has been helpful as the city constructs a new wastewater treatment facility.
"It has been very valuable having them involved in the new sewer plant that's being built right now," said McClarnon. "We definitely couldn't do it without them on that avenue as well. We're very pleased with how you guys are handling that right now."
McClarnon adds that PeopleService also helped when the city built a new water treatment plant in the mid-2000s.