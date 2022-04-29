(Clarinda) -- Wet weather is forcing Clarinda officials to postpone its annual Arbor Day celebration by one week.
The Clarinda Chamber of Commerce says the Clarinda Trees Forever Arbor Day celebration originally scheduled for Friday has been postponed until Friday, May 6th. The event will take place at 10 a.m. at Hockenberry Park on South 14th Street. FFA students will be doing a demonstration planting and cover highlights and history of Arbor Day. Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
Additionally, Clarinda Trees Forever will be holding a tree distribution event at the Lied Center on Saturday, May 7th from 8-11 a.m. Trees must be pre-ordered by Wednesday, May 4th. For more information, contact Charly Stevens at (712) 303-9684.