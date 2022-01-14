(Clarinda) — City officials in Clarinda are beginning the process of putting a budget together for next fiscal year.
Meeting in regular session this week, the Clarinda City Council held a budget workshop to go through preliminary budget numbers for fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1st. Compared to the current fiscal year, City Manager Gary McClarnon says the city saw a large jump in commercial property valuations, meaning more revenue for the city to work with. He says the jump was made possible by a number of improvements made by local businesses.
"Agriland added another $2 million worth of valuations," said McClarnon. "The new MidAmerican building added $1.3 million of additional valuation. I looked at all of our implement businesses together, and their total was $1 million in increased valuation. The Bank Iowa building increased another $821,000. The Duke Rentals building, which is down by the airport added $737,000. I also lumped all three hotels together and their total increase was $480,000."
After putting numbers together, McClarnon says the city’s property tax levy will likely go down from its current level of $17.00 per thousand dollars valuation.
"This one I'm proposing to you guys is $16.50, so it is lowered by 50 cents per thousand," said McClarnon. "I do know that with some of the reassessments that happened, there are some residents and commercial businesses that are paying more. The rollback will help the residential, but the lower levy rate will help both residential and commercial."
Among the big-ticket items in this year’s city budget include a backup generator for the fire department and the Lied Center, plus a new police vehicle. McClarnon says the amount of money the city is spending on its property insurance will also be climbing significantly.
"The one we really got hit the hardest with was insurance," said McClarnon. "Our property and casualty insurance went up a total of 27%. A lot of that was because of the heavy winds we had in 2020 with the derecho. That caused all of the insurances to go up, so we got dinged pretty hard with that, which is reflected in here. We can levy for whatever we need for property and casualty insurance."
Another highlight of the budget included continued strong numbers in the city’s local option sales tax revenues. The money — which includes a 1% tax on most purchases — helps provide property tax relief, as well as funding portions of public safety, streets and economic development. McClarnon says Clarinda is expected to receive around $650,000 in revenue from the tax next fiscal year.
"During COVID, we saw an uptick at that time," said McClarnon. "Part of it was because people did support their local businesses. Part of it was because Amazon started paying local option sales tax. That helps a bunch, because during COVID people were ordering off of Amazon."
Following the budget workshop, the council set a public hearing for its February 9th meeting at 5 p.m. for the proposed property tax levy. Cities in Iowa have until March 31st to certify their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.