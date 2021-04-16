(Clarinda) — Clarinda city officials will soon have a new home.
During the Clarinda City Council meeting this week, City Manager Gary McClarnon updated council members on the progress of remodeling the new city hall, located in the former Bank Iowa building on North 15th Street. McClarnon says plans call for he and Economic Development Director Amy McQueen to relocate to the new building as soon as next week.
"The fiber optics are now in the building," said McClarnon. "Now our IT company has to come and make everything live inside. They are supposed to do that Tuesday or Wednesday. Once they do that, then economic development and myself are going to go ahead and move up to the city hall, because we will have computer access. Obviously, they are still doing some work on it, but those are two offices that are done."
McClarnon says the first part of the move will allow the new tenant in the old city hall building to begin moving equipment in. McClarnon says the rest of city hall operations will be relocated next month.
"The rest of city hall we're going to close down on May 18th and 19th -- we're going to be completely closed down -- and we're going to move the rest of the stuff up there," said McClarnon. "We are planning on May 20th being open for business at the new city hall."
The new city hall location was made possible after Bank Iowa completely an extensive project for a new location on the southwest corner of the downtown square. As part of the arrangement, the city was given the former location to establish a city hall location closer to downtown.