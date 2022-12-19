(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have adjusted when they will hold their regular meetings.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board held its annual organizational discussion, which included the reappointment of Board Member Darin Sunderman as Board President and the appointment of Scott Honeyman as Vice President. Additionally, the board adjusted its meeting schedule to 5 p.m. on the 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month at the McKinley Central Office. Sunderman says the current setup of a 4 p.m. meeting for the 2nd Wednesday and a 6 p.m. time for the 4th might have caused some confusion.
"I guess I personally haven't seen a big increase in the number of attendees," said Sunderman. "But, I have gotten some feedback during the year that the 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. did cause some confusion even for staff. But, that's just the feedback that I've gotten."
Board Member Paul Boysen was the member who suggested moving to the two-time schedule. While the number of people at each meeting might have mostly stayed the same, Boysen says he has seen a wider variety of individuals.
"That was the purpose of me suggesting that because we need as many voices as we can -- varying voices," said Boysen. "Because we tend to get in a tunnel hearing from the same people and I don't think that's very healthy for the board and I think we need to give people another opportunity. I remember two or three people here at the 6 p.m. meeting that I had never seen before and that's not bad."
Board Member Greg Jones concurred with Sunderman the current schedule had yet to make a significant difference. But, ultimately, Jones proposed the compromise meeting time of 5 p.m.
"I personally haven't seen a great deal of difference, honestly," said Jones. "If the time is a sticking point, then I would propose we amend the motion and move it to 5 p.m. and keep it at the same location through the entire year."
The board had been rotating locations throughout the previous school year to incorporate the district's three main campuses into the board meetings. Additionally, the board appointed its representatives to finance, facilities, policy, school improvement, activities, and technology committees, the Legislative Action Network, and the Page County Conference Board.