(Clarinda) -- Clarinda School Board members are once again expressing concerns over the impact of open enrollment on the district's finances.
By a 4-to-1 vote at a recent meeting, the board approved four requests from students open enrolling out of the district. Casting the lone dissenting vote, board member Paul Boysen sounded comments made at previous meetings regarding issues with the state's new open enrollment regulations. Near the end of the 2022 session, the Iowa Legislature approved a bill allowing parents to transfer students to other school districts year 'round--thus eliminating the March 1st deadline. Boysen says the district's open enrollment system is being abused by students leaving Clarinda for other districts.
"It's becoming, in my opinion, a drain on our finances," said Boysen, "because every one of those kiddos who walks out the door is $7,500, and if they're spent, it could be three times that."
Boysen believes other districts are having similar problems with the new open enrollment laws.
"It's burdensome for the administration office," he said. "There's very detailed records they have to keep--and the state requires it. I don't know what could be done at the present time, other than expressing our opinion to the legislators and the governor."
Board member Greg Jones aired similar concerns, saying the issues surrounding open enrollment aren't surprising.
"Between that and the vouchers, we're widening the divide between the haves and the have-nots," said Jones.
-Action in this year's session establishing Educational Savings Accounts--allowing parents to send their children to private schools through state funding--follows last year's open enrollment changes. After further discussion, Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says he would draft a letter to the Iowa Legislature and Governor Kim Reynolds expressing the board's concerns regarding open enrollment.