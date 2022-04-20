(Clarinda) -- "Unfortunate" but "not unexpected" are the words Clarinda school officials are using to describe another significant increase in health insurance rates.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board approved the school district's health insurance rates with the Iowa Schools Employee Benefits Association for the 2022-23 school year, including a rate increase of 7.95%. The increase follows a similar 7.25% increase for the 2021-22 school year. With costs for several items soaring right now and rates increasing across the state, Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News it's unfortunate the district can't completely cover the increase.
"You know with FSA being what it is, and inflation being at 7% approximately, it's tough you know for schools to get ahead and have that extra funding to be able to not have to pass that along at times," said Bergman.
With the increased rates, a single-person policy increased by $50.61 and a family policy by $126.55. While a self-funding account was able to cover the difference for the current school year, Bergman says the recommendation for 2022-23 was to split the difference.
"We have a set amount of funds in our self-insurance fund, and we don't that want to go to far down," said Bergman. "Which if we did provide everyone with that full amount again this year, we would be dipping down, and then it doesn't serve its purpose. It's a cost saver if you have money in there."
Increases in rates were also seen in 2020-21 by 5.5% and 1.93% in the 2019-20 school year.
Bergman says with rates continuing to go up, the district continues to utilize preventative measures with its staff members, including a Catch Life 360 program introduced during the current school year.
"We had, oh I don't know, a fourth of our staff (who) took advantage of it," said Bergman. "Basically it's a 30-day challenge with daily education on hydration, nutrition, stress, sleep, movement, and those kinds of things. That's one way to be preventative and focus on keeping ourselves health before the fact."
Additionally, Bergman says the district has also been sending out educational videos to staff for items such as walking safely on ice and other various health and safety tips.
With the split, the district and employees would both see an increase of $25 for a single person and $63 for the family policy.