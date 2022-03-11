(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District continues to look for alternative ways to address the ongoing teacher shortage.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board approved the district to apply for the Paraeducator Teacher Registered Apprenticeship, or PTRA, grant which would be implemented for the 2022-23 academic year. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the grant, which collaborates with the US Department of Labor and State of Iowa, attempts to address the entire teacher certification process, including providing funds to employers and employees or students in various fields for registered apprenticeships.
"The employer receives some funds, the employee or student intern gets payed, and it's a great way for students to explore careers and opportunities," Bergman said. "And it's a great way for employers to look at the great talent we have right here in our community in terms of their workforce and workforce needs in the future."
Bergman says this would also include students wishing to enter the education field to obtain a paraeducator certification.
"Students that are wanting to become educators, in that apprenticeship, they can get payed, the employer gets payed, and they're learning along the way," Bergman explained. "They could leave our district with a paraeducator certificate which is amazing."
Additionally, Bergman adds the paraeducator grant would cover anyone interested in receiving the certification.
Then, Bergman says the grant would provide several "fast track opportunities" for paraeducators to receive their teaching license. She says the district has been working closely with Iowa Western Community College and other area colleges and universities to provide opportunities for the paraeducator program and teaching certifications.
"We want as many choices for people to meet their needs for getting like the teaching or paraeducator (certifications)," Bergman said. "Some of those programs are night programs, some of them are online. So we just have the opportunity to write in to our grants multiple partners for that piece of the grant."
While she says the district is hopeful of receiving three or four seats in the grant program, Bergman says there are roughly 25 districts included in the consortium and adds it is still early in the grant writing process.