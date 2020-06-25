(Clarinda) – Clarinda’s School District is trimming the number of associates’ positions in the coming school year.
At its regular meeting via ZOOM Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a recommendation not to renew associates contracts for “budgetary alignment.” The move covers not only special education associates, but also those in preschool, library, nursing and other support positions. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman says the reductions are part of a restructuring of associate positions that started with a special education audit conducted by district officials and staff from the Green Hills Area Education Agency, and a separate review by special ed teachers and administrators. Bergman says the reviews centered on the purpose of special ed: to assist students with special needs, and to help kids become more independent.
“Through those lenses, we looked at every single IEP,” said Bergman. “We knew that there were kids that we had an adult with that really we were holding back the ability to become as independently as they could be. So, when you look at that, typically students with a level 1 need aren’t served with a one-on-one associate.”
While associates’ contracts aren’t being renewed, that doesn’t mean those positions won’t be needed. Bergman says those staff members will have the opportunity to apply for positions made available.
“With our trauma-responsive classroom,” she said, “there’s a possibility that of the six positions we’re not needing right now, maybe that’s a spot that might be open, as well as it’s always important to think we might have other positions that we might need in the district that people could look at.”
Bergman says associates will be rehired through an intrinsic process.
“What we are asking them to do is send an email to their administrator,” said Bergman, “and we have all that laid out, that says that they have an interest in an interview. Then, we will start the interviews ASAP. We’re not talking hour-long interviews—they’re probably about 15-minute slots. So, this will happen quickly.”
In other business, the board also approved a 1.9% pay increase for all administrative staff, with the exception of the superintendent and anyone hired within the last 60 days.