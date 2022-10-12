(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials, like many KMAland school districts, are adjusting their policies to reflect recently passed laws and discussions at the state house.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, by a 4-0 vote, the Clarinda School Board approved the first reading of Iowa Association of School Board recommended policy primers for several of the board's policies. Among several others, the board approved open enrollment procedures for receiving and sending students. Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year, signed an updated law removing a March 1 deadline to submit an open enrollment request. However, Board Member Paul Boysen did have some concerns with a reason for rejecting an open enrollment request into the district as a "lack of classroom space."
"That could be very subjective and I feel if people question that, we'll probably have some legal proceedings, but the superintendent has to develop appropriate office procedures to deal with it," said Boysen. "We do have some that I'm aware of about applications and time lengths and stuff like that, but we might want to take a look into those and make sure they pass muster with these changes."
Additionally, among the policy primers were new guidelines on library materials to face the same inspection and possible challenges from school district community members as instructional material. The recommendation also comes after separate bills were passed in the State House and Senate that would have required schools to provide an online software for library books and course material. However, the Senate version was also included with a proposed school scholarship program that ultimately died in the House. Boysen says it's a tough conversation as some library books or materials in question could be necessary to teach a particular curriculum.
"Some people thought some of the materials in school libraries were either too sexually oriented, too biased -- all that kind of stuff," Boysen explained. "Well, it's hard to be in education and not have some of that stuff, because you cover some subjects that some people would rather you not cover."
Also among the approved primers was a detailed plan of how community members can submit a challenge for reconsideration of use for any library books or material. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the process, if needed, would include a "reconsideration committee" after a specific request form is submitted to the district.
"We would have them fill out the form that came with that policy, and then we would put our committee together which includes parents, staff, and administration," Privia explained. "Then we would review the information and then just follow those forms and policy."
However, Boysen also did have some pause with the chairperson of that committee potentially being someone outside of the district.
"It's not to be 'we're better than everybody else,' but we've had exposure to this all throughout our career making some decisions of what needs to be taught," said Boysen. "You almost have to have a background in curriculum and a background in education to make those determinations."
But, to that concern, Privia says the district would likely lean on Green Hills AEA to assist as needed with the committee. Also included were slight updates to the curriculum development, implementation, and evaluation policies, primarily ensuring the curricula framework fits within applicable laws.
In other business the board...
--Approved the overnight trips for the State Cheer Competition on October 28th in Des Moines and for the junior varsity and varsity wrestling teams in Lee's Summit, Missouri on December 16, Centerville on January, 13, 2023, and Des Moines on February 15-19, 2023.
--Approved a purchase of $8,246.97 through Reality Works for the FCS teachers, which will be reimbursed by the FCS advisory committee.
--Approved the first reading of Meal Charges
--Approved an agreement with Iowa Net High Academy to offer online courses for special education students for $741.31 a month while in use.