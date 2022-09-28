(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have backed providing academic assistance to multiple home school students.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board approved a teacher contract for Lexy Davies to serve as a home school assistant to several students currently enrolled in "Competent Private Instruction." Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says 19 students that reside within the district are presently enrolled in CPI, while two are enrolled in "Independent Private Instruction." Privia says a home school assistance program is one of the ways the Iowa Department of Education allows CPI students to receive instruction.
"The HSA program provides a teacher who oversees their academic work, and in exchange for that oversight, the district receives some funding to pay for a certified teacher to provide these services," said Privia. "When an enrollment count is complete, (the district) will see partial numbers which indicate the weighing of CCSD students who are not full time."
Privia says 11 CPI students have expressed interest in the assistance program. Per the Iowa Department of Education, CPI requires instruction to be provided daily for at least 148 days during a school year and 37 days each quarter by either a certified instructor, parent, guardian, or custodian per Iowa Code. He adds CPI students can also utilize other services provided by the district.
"Students who are enrolled under CPI provide us with the curriculum they are taught and are eligible for dual enrollment, while students who completed the IPI forms do not have to report any academic progress and are not eligible for any services in the school," Privia explained. "Of the 19 CPI students, 9 are eligible for dual enrollment. Dual enrollment allows them to attend classes, participate in field trips, use the library, and participate in school activities."
Privia adds the per-pupil funding generated by the CPI students is determined by the grade level and involvement in district classes and activities.
Privia says Davies would bring a good amount of experience to the role.
"Mrs. Davies is a certified teacher who at one time worked as a special education teacher in our district," said Privia. "In the past, we have had an arrangement with Mrs. Davies to serve as our HSA teacher for those students who would like her assistance. By having her serve as the HSA teacher, she will receive $15 per hour, per student, for up to 60 hours per student, per year."
While a district-provided teacher is offering assistance to the students, Privia says the curriculum taught would still be the choice of the student and family.
In other business, the board...
--Approved a request for modified allowable growth and supplemental aid for the 2021-22 school year special education deficit.
--Approved Management and Operation of a Therapeutic Classroom agreements with the Red Oak, Shenandoah, Sidney, South Page, and Villisca School Districts.
--Approved a $252.48 donation from Runza.
--Approved a trip to the National FFA Convention
--Approved an updated tardy policy and Academic Intervention Time policy in the 7-12 grade Student Handbook
--Approved the hirings of Melissa Daly in food service and Windy Neville as a Paraprofessional.
--Approved the resignations of Seth Allbaugh as Head Softball Coach and Breann Weese as a Paraprofessional.