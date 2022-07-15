(Clarinda) -- As schools return to charging for lunch and breakfast offerings, the Clarinda School District has slightly increased its prices.
During its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a $0.10 increase to its meal prices for the 2022-23 school year, as recommended by Food Service Director Julia Harris. The move comes after the end of a waiver for the USDA to provide school lunches to all students, regardless of income. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia tells KMA News Congress put the program forward during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that program ran out at the end of last month.
"The state received a grant to pay for all of Iowa's students for the last two years due to COVID, and that money has run out," said Privia. "We're going to go right back to where we were a few years ago where our parents are paying for school lunches."
However, Privia notes the removal of the waiver does not take away the free and reduced lunch programs currently offered based on a student's family income.
Privia says the move primarily comes with an increase in food prices.
"We need that budget to pay for itself, so we just need to make sure we're staying up with whatever costs we're getting charged, because that's an independent program," said Privia. "We're going to really have to look at whether we raise prices or not and we really pay attention to that in the spring. Seeing what our bids come in at for milk and bread."
Additionally, Privia explained several factors play into the food budget, as they attempt to keep their prices as low as possible.
"Not only do you have your labor cost, but you also have your delivery cost of where you order your food from," said Privia. "We also have commodities that we get from the state, and that's at a reduced cost, which really helps our budget. Our new director will do a really good job I'm sure making sure that we are keeping our meals as low as possible when we go to charge our parents."
With the increases, PK-6 student lunches now sit at $2.80, high school students are at $2.95, and adults are at $3.95. Meanwhile, breakfasts are at $1.40 for all students and $2.05 for adults.