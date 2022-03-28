(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District has opened its doors to Morningside University students looking to go into education.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU, with the Sioux City area college welcoming undergraduate and graduate students looking for first-hand teacher experience for the 2022-23 school year. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News that the agreement allows the students an opportunity for experience and gives the district a sneak peek at the upcoming teacher workforce.
"One of the best ways that we can do that is invite students that are practicing and learning to be teachers and educators into our schools, so we have MOUs with several different colleges and universities to bring people to Clarinda," Bergman said. "Then we have an opportunity to support them and help them grow, as well as, I guess, learn more about them."
Bergman says the MOU will provide several opportunities for participating college students.
"We have opportunities for practicums, which are typically shorter depending on the college or university, it couple be a couple weeks, a week, it could be an intense time with perhaps a Title I reading teacher, if that's what they're studying to be," Bergman said. "It could be student teaching and being there with the teacher in the content area."
Bergman says other opportunities with fields requiring specific certifications such as special education will also be available.
Included in the agreement for cooperating teachers assisting student teachers is a $180 stipend for a fourteen-week assignment and $105 for a seven-week assignment, paid by Morningside at the conclusion of the semester.
A copy of the agreement between Clarinda and Morningside is available on the Clarinda School District's webpage.