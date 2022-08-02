(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have added a new partner in assisting paraeducators further their education.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board approved a memorandum of understanding with William Penn University in Oskaloosa as part of the Paraeducator, Teacher, Registered Apprenticeship, or PTRA, program funded through the state. The school district was part of a larger consortium of area districts that received nearly $1.6 million from the Governor's office. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the program will send two students to William Penn through what he says could be a "long-term" solution from Governor Kim Reynolds to an ongoing teacher shortage.
"She allocated $9 million and raised that to $45 million, and that's a long-term solution hopefully for our teacher shortage," said Privia. "Right now that allows us to get two-to-three people in to that and we have two people qualified, so we have them signed up through William Penn for that program."
Privia says William Penn was one of the first smaller colleges to get on board with the PTRA program.
"They were willing to work with the state and make it affordable so we can get more people into those kinds of programs," said Privia. "The University of Iowa, Iowa State University, they were charging a little bit more, which would only really allow us to get one person in. So, we're just trying to get the best bang for our buck and the program is all online."
Per the agreement, courses taken under the agreement will be reimbursed through the PTRA grant fund with costs not to exceed $7,000 annually for individuals on the paraeducator pathway or $17,000 annually for those on the teacher pathway. Privia says the program covers most courses needed to acquire the respective credentials.
"They either have an A.A. or B.A. already, and this allows them in two years to become a certified teacher in the state of Iowa through William Penn by taking classes through them," said Privia. "It's a lot of method classes and those kinds of things that they will need to become a teacher for the state of Iowa."
The PTRA program covers the school years beginning August 2022 and ending June 30, 2024.
Currently, Privia says a significant amount of the paraeducators in his district work within the special education department. However, he is hopeful the PTRA program can also work to fill a substantial need in special education throughout the state.
"I know in southwest Iowa over 20 positions in special education were not filled last year, across the state it was over 200 positions not filled in special education," said Privia. "Right now, we happen to be filled, so we feel pretty good about where we're at, but I know there's a lot of districts out there that are still searching for teachers during this shortage."
In other business, the board...
--Approved the 2022-2023 Dairy, Bakery, and Bread bids
--Approved a nursing contract with the Clarinda Regional Health Center
--Approved an updated Midwest Data Agreement to encompass four years rather than three.
--Approved an MOU with Iowa Western Community College to cover 5% of the total tool/supply costs for students in the Iowa Western Academy Programs.
--Approved an anti-virus renewal with N-Able Technologies LTD
--Approved Volleyball and Athletic Booster Club Fundraisers
--Approved Student Fees