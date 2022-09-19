(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have backed the purchase of multiple new heat pumps for the district.
During its latest regular meeting, the Clarinda School Board approved the purchase of two Climatemaster 3.5-ton water source units and one three-ton unit for $21,613.60 through Wallin Plumbing and Heating for the PreK-6 facility. The price also includes all labor and material costs for installation. Other quotes presented to the board included nearly $45,000 through Controlled Comfort out of La Vista and $48,500 from Camblin Mechanical out of Atlantic. School Maintenance Director Justin Ridnour informed the board the three current pumps have more or less failed.
"They're pretty well down and out, and right before school started I did get ahold of Wallin and they did come in and charge them, put stop-leak in them, and they said 'good luck,'" said Ridnour. "Basically, it'll either work or it won't and it could be a month or it could be six months, it's hard to tell."
Previous discussions had revolved around possibly utilizing Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER funds, for the purchase. However, after further research, Clarinda Finance Director Nancy McKinnon says they would not qualify for the COVID-19 relief funds.
Currently, with the short-term repairs, Ridnour says that at least two of the pumps provide sufficient service.
"At least in two of those three rooms, we do have HVAC for now until we can get them replaced," Ridnour explained. "However, one room unfortunately does not have any A/C right now."
At a previous meeting in August, Ridnour informed the board that at least three or four other pumps are beginning to show their age.
"There's several more that are aging and I'm sure they're just going to start dropping out," said Ridnour. "Sometimes its hard to tell, because it's like having a refrigerator -- that thing could last 20 or 30 years or it could last two years. So, it's hard to tell."
Superintendent Jeff Privia adds that all three new heat pumps include a five-year compressor warranty. However, per the Wallin quote, the pumps have at least a three-to-five week wait time.