(Clarinda) -- By a convincing vote, the Clarinda School District will no longer have a tuition sharing agreement with the South Page School District next school year.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board approved not renewing a tuition sharing agreement with the South Page School District for the 2022-23 school year by a 4-1 vote. Implemented at the beginning of the 2019-20 academic year, the agreement had allowed South Page 9th through 12th-grade students to attend classes at Clarinda High School in the afternoon hours. Clarinda Superintendent Chris Bergman says the recommendation to not renew came after discussions with several teachers and staff. Bergman says the concerns ranged from financial obligations to smaller class sizes due to an already diminished teacher workforce.
"What we want for our kids are the lower class sizes, the increased electives, our own control of fiscal responsibility with our hiring and staff, increased instructional leadership time with our principles," Bergman listed. "Flexibility within scheduling and hiring, four-year world language options for kids that are Clarinda, in-house kids."
Bergman also listed calendar alignment and the ability for students to take upper-level classes sooner, freeing up time for internships. She also emphasized that the recommendation was a culmination of teacher, principal, staff, and administration concerns.
While saying he hopes to keep good relations with the South Page district, board member Greg Jones says his district's concerns and well-being take priority for him.
"I think we've tried to be a good neighbor, and I think we'll continue to be a good neighbor, and if we can help them in any way we can, I think we should, but as board members, our obligation is to our district, our taxpayers, and our kids," Jones said. "And when I hear stories of our kids not getting something they need, and I understand that sometimes we should be able to work through every issue with a solution, but I don't know if it's for us to work out a solution for another district."
Board President Darin Sunderman added that Clarinda already takes in several students from the South Page District through open enrollment. Meanwhile, Scott Honeyman pointed out that the high school's in-house numbers will only grow in the 2022-23 school year.
"The factual evidence about it is, we're limited on space and class sizes are already an issue before we add students, our 8th grade class coming in is much larger than our 12th grade class going out, and that creates an additional issue," Honeyman said. "Elected opportunities are not available as previously because of the agreement, our students not being allowed to take opportunities in our district because of a student coming from another district shouldn't happen."
However, board member Paul Boysen, who cast the lone dissenting vote, expressed disappointment in the Clarinda School District not finding a way to continue to make the agreement work after working personally with several small districts.
"We always shared with each other and helped, so I'm extremely disappointed that we can't find a way that we can accommodate the South Page kids," Boysen said. "I think some of the things that I've read about why we can't, one either we're unwilling or unable. Because 30 kids, you can accommodate (for), one way or the other."
South Page Superintendent Tim Hood was also present at the meeting before the decision was made and stated no matter which way they voted, he was appreciative of the board's cooperation over the past three school years.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Lance Ridgely as Special Programs Director and Laura Horn as a High School English Teacher
--Approved the resignations of Michael Smith as Assistant Cross Country Coach effective for the 2022-23 school year and Will Baumann as the 5-8 Physical Education Teacher effective immediately
--Approved the 2022-23 AEA Purchasing Agreement
--Approved a $1.50 hourly increase for food service employees for the 2022-23 school year and a $14 hourly rate for summer help for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years
--Set a public hearing on the District's 2022-23 Budget Proposal for April 6th at 4:00 p.m. at the PK-6 Library
--Approved the Leader in Me teacher license renewal
--Approved the T.E.A.C.H. Contract
--Approved the APEX Special Education contract for the 2021-22 school year
--Approved purchasing and installing a security camera pole in the high school parking lot