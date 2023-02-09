(Clarinda) -- While monitoring developments at the Statehouse, Clarinda school officials are keeping their bases covered regarding next fiscal year's budget.
At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the district's budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2024. Usually a routine matter for most school districts, the resolution indicates the district's intent to levy property taxes for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed in the Iowa Code.
"The district is reviewing the needed budget to provide quality educational services to the students it serves," said Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia. "It's recommended to approve a budget guarantee each year. If needed, it will be in place."
The move comes as Clarinda's district and others await the outcome of discussion in the Iowa Legislature on a bill that could impact school district, city and county budgets. Already approved by the Iowa Senate, Senate File 181 would correct an error in computations in the state's property tax rollback during the 2021 fiscal year, in which property owners paid more taxes than they should have. Though the correction is expected to reduce property tax revenues up to $133 million, the move comes as local cities, counties and school districts are formulating budgets for the 2024 fiscal year. Nancy McKinnon, the district's director of finance and board secretary, says officials with the Iowa Department of Management and Budget recommend passing the guarantee.
"It's there if you need it," said McKinnon. "If you don't, there's no harm in doing a resolution. With this rollback, nobody's really sure where we're sitting, and there will be some districts that it will affect. So, they will have to have this budget guarantee."
In other business, the board approved a list of technology purchases for next school year, and an agreement with Midwest Data for network services. Under the agreement, the company will provide technology support to the district for six hours a day, four days a week , at a total cost of $9,055 for the 2023-24 school year. The board also approved a three-year agreement with Securly Software for more than $31,000, a lease purchase agreement with Apple, Incorporated for next school year, and the company's lease purchase schedule totaling more than $172,000 for a three-year period. Board members also approved the Clarinda High School's Spanish class trip to St. Louis March 7th, and a high school track and field coaching restructuring for the 2023 season.
The entire Clarinda School Board meeting is available on the district's YouTube page.