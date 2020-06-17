(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have taken the first steps toward renovating the high school's football field.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the bid of Mid-America Golf and Landscape of Lee's Summit totaling $316,195 toward installation of a new playing surface. Funding from the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education--or SAVE funds will cover the project. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the new sod is expected to be in place before the beginning of football season this fall.
"We're very excited that everything is on track for having the field prepared as we expected," said Bergman. "We'll being going back and looking at the track resurfacing. We wanted to get the football field piece moving forward, and ready to go with the next step."
Once the football field is completed, Bergman says the district will explore other renovations, such as resurfacing the track around the football field. Other future projects include replacing the field's bleachers. She says says the improvements would make the stands more fan friendly--especially for handicapped individuals.
"I'd really like to look at our accessibly for all of our viewers," she said. "Right now, where some of our access is, it's challenging to see the field, or scoreboard, or things like that. So, we're definitely looking at what can we do to improve that, and then just down the road, looking at the larger improvements--whether that be bathrooms, or that kind of thing."
In other business, the board approved change orders from JR and Co for roof repairs at Garfield Elementary School and Clarinda High School's gym, as well as the first payments to the company totaling more than $168,000.