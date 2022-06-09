(Clarinda) -- After a long absence, Clarinda High School's Marching Band hits the road next spring.
By unanimous vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a request from High School Instrumental Music Instructor Courtney Ridge for a trip through the Midwest and East Coast next March. Usually, the band takes a trip every four years. But, the last trip scheduled in 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19. Nancy McKinnon is the district's director of finance and board secretary. McKinnon tells KMA News next year's trip takes the band to two major cities.
"The band will leave March 16 and return March 22, 2023," said McKinnon. "The trip will include different stops in Chicago and New York City."
McKinnon says fundraisers will defray a portion of the trip's cost, totaling $136,000.
"They've had fundraisers in the past," she said, "and they'll continue to do fundraisers. They do a variety of things. I know they work in New Market at the 4th of July. They've done concession stands and sold scratch cupcakes."
Clarinda's band boosters are also expected to contribute. In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved a request from the district's industrial technology department for the purchase of a CNC router from Grizzly Industrial, Incorporated for $7,345. Funding will come from the district's AEA Perkins allocation.
---approved a memorandum of understanding with Northwest Missouri State University.
---approved the transfer of Richard Iske from bus driver to the district's transportation director.
---approved the resignations fo Hannah Grimm as the district's 5-12 vocal music director, Paul Rieken as pre-K-6 behavioral learning adviser, Chad Blank as 9th grade boys basketball coach, Angie DeGase as food service worker, Denise Jago as paraprofessional and Michael Hummel as bus driver.