(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials hope a new curriculum will help prepare students for today's workforce.
Meeting in special session late Thursday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved the high school's course selection guide for the 2021-22 school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman outlined some of the courses available to the board prior to its unanimous decision. Bergman, along with 7-12 Principal Luke Cox and 7-12 Counselor Sara Honnold worked in collaboration with Iowa Western Community College and local businesses to development courses "supportive of the 21st Century workforce needs."
"Mr. Cox and I spent quite a bit of time with Iowa Western," said Bergman, "meeting with their deans over in Council Bluffs, and Mrs. Honnold was also with us. So, we spent a day over there, looking at all of the classes that they offer, classes that maybe our teachers are able to teach for dual credit that maybe they haven't in the past, as well as look for some of the classes that maybe can become a face-to-face class here on campus, or even a hybrid, so that kids aren't doing them primarily online."
Bergman says the collaboration between the district and Iowa Western was vital.
"This collaboration that we're doing has been done in other community colleges and schools," she said. "Ours is a little different, because we're sharing space and instructors, as well, which is a new facet. Do we feel ready? Absolutely. Will there be tweaks? Absolutely. We're still waiting on a couple more possibilities for teachers, and if we get those, we'll add those to our course guide if it's before registration."
Board member Ann Meyer says she's pleased with how the courses were divided, and was impressed with the offerings.
"It was also interesting to me, because I hadn't noticed it before, how many courses are 9 through 12," said Meyer, "so that the flexibility and the autonomy within that class can be really culture-building, because of all the different age groups. I was impressed by the IWCC offerings. It looked good to me."
Board member Staci Pulliam expressed her appreciation to the committee which developed the guide.
"As we focus our decision on kids," said Pulliam, "I think we can see great opportunities for our kids to explore different things, have the opportunity to do different things, and get their foot into college life before they go off, and have some idea of what that expectation looks like, and be prepared. I appreciate who worked on this."
School officials say additional courses will be created and added as addendums in the future.