(Clarinda) -- The Pride of Clarinda High School Marching Band could be sporting a new look this fall.
During its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board approved funding half of the costs for new uniforms for the school's high school marching band. During her band report, High School Instrumental Instructor Courtney Ridge says the current uniforms have begun to show their age.
"Typically uniforms last about 10-to-12 years, and these last uniforms were purchased back in 2006, so we're going on 16 years, and we've done a really good job of maintaining them," Ridge explained. "But at some point, after all the alterations, like the sleeves you just can't alter them anymore. Like this year for some reason we had really long-armed children and we had a lot of wrists showing because we had altered them for so many years."
Like the previous band uniform purchase, Ridge informed the board they would ask for half of the cost to purchase 100 new uniforms. But, she adds they have been exploring more options on which company to use.
"We have met with two companies, DeMoulin and Stanbury," Ridge said. "DeMoulin is who we've used in the past to purchase uniforms with and that was first quote that was included, and Stanbury is just to have another idea, another vendor who we met with new for this time."
Elizabeth Davison, representing the Clarinda Band Boosters, says her group would foot the other half of the roughly $50,000 cost through DeMoulin. Davison says she has heard plenty of excitement from her daughter and others in the band about the potential of new uniforms.
"As a parent you know, I love seeing the kids excited about band, just like Xavier (DeGroot) said, these kids are excited," Davison said. "You know Addison (Moore) comes home all the time 'oh my gosh did you get to see the pictures at the band booster meeting,' 'yes I did, you know do you guys like them, you're going to be the ones wearing them not me.' But, those are the things that get us excited, so when we ask for half we would graciously ask for that."
Ridge says the process of designing the new uniforms has been a collaboration between instructors, students, and the boosters. Xavier DeGroot, a student in the design group, says he hopes the new uniforms can help the band look as good as they sound.
"Our voice is heard at home football games on Friday nights, at Clarinda Band Jamboree, at homecoming, and at festivals throughout the fall," DeGroot said. "I can attest for my friends' and I's excitement. Since the samples arrived, we have flocked to Mrs. Ridge's office to give our opinions and have overheard from many seniors that they are disappointed they won't get to wear the new uniforms."
Ridge says they anticipate having the new uniforms in time for the fall 2022 marching band season.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the hiring of Melissa Crooks as 7-12 paraprofessional effective April 2022
--Approved an MOU with Morningside University
--Approved a shot clock donation from the Clarinda Youth Corporation
--Approved purchasing additional weights and equipment for $10,000 plus shipping from Pure Fitness Innovation
--Approved a 28E Agreement with the city of Clarinda
--Approved an Updated Return to Learn Plan
--Approved the class of 1970 using a school district bus and bus driver for a tour of Clarinda