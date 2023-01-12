(Clarinda) -- Space, safety, and aging utilities are taking priority for Clarinda school officials as they work on improving the district's facilities.
During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Clarinda School Board approved resolutions placing the issuance of up to $14 million in general obligation bonds and a Voted Physical Plant and Equipment Levy of up to $4 million on the March 7th ballot for voters to decide. The board also set a public hearing to utilize $8-12 million through the district's Secure an Advanced Vision for Education, or SAVE, funds at their next meeting on January 25th. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the move comes after the background work, including a bond petition circulated through the community, has been completed and they can now present facility improvement proposals to the public. Chief among those, Privia says, is providing adequate space for their students, including the addition of a middle school wing on the front of the 7-12 building.
"They will have their own separate area that will be right next to the office area and the entrance, so we'll be able to keep our middle school students a little less integrated with our high school students," said Privia. "They'd have their own wing that allows them to be more like middle school students. Obviously, there'd still be some shared areas we would have to have such as our commons for lunch and P.E. classes."
He says the addition would also include new, lighted parking in front of the building. Privia says they also hope to redo the high school media center to suit the district's special education programs better and provide more rooms for instructors and students. Privia adds they would look to address the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, which have begun to show their age at both of the school's primary campuses.
"We have a failing infrastructure that we really have to tackle and our SAVE account is very important to getting that done," he said. "That'll be one of the biggest things that I think we take care of first."
Meanwhile, at the PreK-6 building, the superintendent says the hope would be to establish an early childhood center on the north side of the facility, including the addition of four preschool rooms.
"30% of our kids that come from the community are not in accredited preschool, so when they come to kindergarten, for almost a third of them that could be their first experience of school," Privia explained. "So, expanding that program and helping the community with 'wrap-around' care is really important to us."
Also, at the elementary building, Privia says the district would like to improve the security of the side entrances on both the 4th through 6th grade and PreK through 2nd-grade portions and add a bus loop at the back entrance to allow more space in the front and side parking lots.
While the district is somewhat limited right now with a roughly $27 million debt-borrowing ceiling, Privia says nearly $60 million in projects were identified through SiteLogiQ. He says these proposals are just the first steps in a long-term facilities outlook and the ultimate goal of becoming a two-campus district.
"Which means with the 'Shopko' building we'd be looking at what we're going to do with that, and possibly right now we're looking at that being sold and we're also looking at the McKinley Building," he said. "That might be sold also when we get down to two campuses. Because, it's just a better situation for the school district to be in if we can get down to two campuses."
Privia says they are still working with their financial firm to determine the final details of how the general obligation bonds and voter-approved PPEL would impact the district's taxpayers. Those wishing to find out more details regarding the proposed renovations are encouraged to contact the school district at 712-542-5165.