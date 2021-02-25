(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making slight changes in the district's Return to Learn plan.
Clarinda's School Board approved the changes at Wednesday afternoon's regular meeting. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News one of the adjustments deals with temperature-taking requirements for instructors.
"We are having our teachers take their own temperature, rather than taking it before they enter the building," said Bergman. "They understand that responsibility, and I have no doubt that they will be coming to school safe."
Another change involves clarification of the district's stance on field trips. Bergman says most of the original field trip restrictions remain intact.
"You know, we had said way back when we wrote it originally," she said, "we wouldn't be taking large field trips, we wouldn't be inviting visitors in, and those things are still actually in place. But, we actually added some specific language, just to help with decision making at the high school."
Bergman says the new language allows students to attend certain conferences or special events.
"For example, our student council has always taken a large group to Des Moines for a leadership conference--which is fantastic," said Bergman. "But this year, they're doing 400 people, then they're doing the rest virtually in terms of running the conference. You know, we looked at it logically, and said, 'we want our teams to go, we want any officers to go, and probably a representative from the student council.' And, you know what, that's what we did."
The superintendent says the changes were recommended following a review of the original plan formulated late last summer.
"Anytime you have a plan like that," she said, "and your data and your landscape is changing in terms of what you need to do to be safe and healthy. As we read through a couple of the pieces, we felt it was time to make a few adjustments."
Bergman says other portions of the plan--including stringent requirements for mask wearing in the district's buildings--remain in place.
In other business Wednesday, the board...
---approved a contract with Story Conference for renovation of the former Shopko Building at 1180 South 16th Street into a Career Technical Education, or CTE building.
---approved technology purchases for student and staff for the 2021-22 school year.
---approved a technology service agreement with Midwest Data for the 2021-22 school year.
---approved a resolution for a lease purchase agreement with Apple, Inc. for next school year.
---set a public hearing for March 10th at 4 p.m. on the district's calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
---set a public hearing for March 24th at 4 p.m. on the district's proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year.