(Clarinda) -- It's time for the Clarinda School District to upgrade its security camera system.
That's the message heard at late Wednesday afternoon's Clarinda School Board meeting. By a unanimous vote, the board approved the bid of Midwest Data and Farmers Mutual Telephone Company for more than $201,000 to replace the existing cameras, and add some cameras at certain buildings. District Technology Director Sonia Morrison cited the current system's age as just one of the reasons for the upgrades.
"Our current camera system is going on four years old," said Morrison. "All of the cameras are now out of warranty. We have a handful that need to be replaced, because they have been failing, or have already failed. We also over the past four years have had a lot of trouble with a particular brand that was installed. They just need replaced, and we have a number of them."
Morrison says Verkata cameras were selected to replace the existing Milestone units, which aren't user-friendly.
"Our administrative team finds the way we have to access those cameras (difficult), because you have to have a Windows machine or a Mac school," she said. "We've had to install the special software, Parallels, to be able to access the cameras from their Macs. It's pretty cumbersome. The Milestone system that we're using is pretty cumbersome. It's not that user-friendly, based on the reports I've gotten back from my administrative team."
Morrison says the high school and Garfield Elementary School are certain areas of emphasis. Funding from the district's Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund or ESSER dollars will cover the costs of the new cameras. Midwest Data and FMTC's bid was the lowest of five for the new system.