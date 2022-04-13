(Clarinda) -- As the district looks to complete state requirements for its special education plan, the Clarinda School District has selected its plan review committee.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday evening, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved a review committee for the 2022-23 District Delivered Special Education Plan. Interim Special Education Director Lance Ridgley says the review committee is simply the next step in the more extensive review process required by the State of Iowa. Ridgely says it was collaborative between him and special education staff members to form the recommended committee.
"I talked to the special (education) teachers and asked for volunteers from their point of view as the special (education) representatives," said Ridgely. "And then I said 'alright, who are those regular (education) teachers that we need to have, and who are those parents that would be a good part of the conversation."
However, Ridgely says the committee is certainly not set in stone and adds he would welcome any suggestions from the board, specifically regarding any parent suggestions.
Additionally, Ridgely says the committee serves as an outside perspective to the proposed plan for the upcoming school year.
"Internally, we've evaluated it, we've made some adjustments, and now we bring in outside eyes to take a look," said Ridgely. "So rather than having to digest all the stuff, they can just kind of look at the overview and say how does this work, what do you think, what adjustments do we need to make. And there will be a time that we have to put it up to the community and say 'if there's anyone else who'd like to respond or speak to this, here's your mechanism for doing so.'"
The committee consists of parents, special education, general education, and administrative representatives.
Ridgely says one of the areas with the most significant changes in the proposed plan revolves around special education teacher workload.
"We definitely don't want our teachers overloaded, we want them to be able to service kids appropriately and in a timely manner," said Ridgely. "And looking at their needs as far as IEP meetings go, services they're delivering with students, and ways that they are talking to other teachers all go into that calculation when we look at special education teachers and how we determine their case loads."
Additionally, Ridgely says the review process has revealed the district should be looking into adding behavioral programming, and asked for insight from the board into what information they need to know on the potential addition outside of the cost, approach, and required personnel.
"Those are kind of those big rocks that we kind of understand or are going to deal with anything that we're dealing with with adding something like that," said Ridgely. "From a board's perspective what are the other pieces or questions that you might have. I don't need an answer right now, but I want to make sure that's something you're thinking about, because as we go down these roads I want to make sure that we provide you the correct information so that you can be informed about the decisions being made."
Ridgely adds that the program could remove the need to send students off-campus for similar programming and serve as a regional program for other area districts. Ridgely says he anticipates the plan will be sent back to the board for approval in June. The plan and review committee can be found on the district's website.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the 2022-23 service agreement with West Central Community Action.
--Approved the ELO handbook for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the purchase of a new freezer for the high school from Dovel Refrigeration for $42,506.83.
--Approved the middle school Olympic Committee Fundraiser for April 2022.
--Approved the 2022-23 health insurance rates including a 7.95% increase.
--Approved a $1,000 retention bonus for the school district's librarians using general funds in April 2022
--Approved purchasing vape sensors from Midwest Data for $7,946.
--Approved donating the old high school scoreboards to CYC for use in the Academy gym.
--Approved an overnight stay in Des Moines on April 24th for the history students.