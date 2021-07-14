(Clarinda) – Clarinda’s school superintendent will receive a pay increase and additional vacation and professional days for the new school year.
By a 3-to-1 vote Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved an addendum to Superintendent Chris Bergman’s contract, giving her five additional vacation days, three professional days for learning and a 1.55% salary increase for the 2021-22 school year. Currently, Bergman is halfway through a two-year contract which began in July, 2020 paying her $170,000 per year. Prior to its decision, the board heard public comments regarding the addendum. Patrick Hickey of Clarinda urged the board to think before they voted.
“I would ask that when you vote in a few minutes, whether or not to amend the contract for the superintendent to award additional compensation,” said Hickey, “that you seriously consider the feedback and concerns you’ve heard from the community – including our teachers. Please do not disregard the statements made by usually silent members of our community who felt strongly enough to speak up in defense of the students of our district. How you vote sends a very clear message to the community.”
Board member Ann Meyer cited research conducted of southwest Iowa superintendents’ salaries for supporting the addendum. Meyer says her research indicated superintendent salaries in the region were $12,000 above the statewide average in 2015. Four years later, Meyer says the average has changed.
“Our southwest Iowa salaries became less than the average in the state,” said Meyer. “What happened is north of Interstate 80, as the number of superintendents in the state went down, the salaries went up. So, we kind of got behind in that regard.”
Meyer adds Clarinda’s superintendent’s salary is “middle of the road” compared to those in other area districts. Board member Darin Sunderman cast the lone dissenting vote, saying that he supports maintaining the current contract. But, Board President Greg Jones voiced support, citing the long hours Bergman has spent as the district’s top administrator – especially during COVID-19.
“There’s a lot of things that people aren’t always privileged to know or understand that she deals with on a daily basis,” said Jones. “There’s a reason superintendents get paid what they get paid for, and I don’t think that anyone else at this table can claim they’re qualified to be superintendent. So, for us to maintain and be competitive, we’ve got to do that.
“I think that it sends the right message that we support Chris and the current contract, and that really, all we’re giving is these additional vacation days, and professional days, and a salary increase in compliance with everyone else,” he added.
Bergman thanked the board for the additional learning days, saying she preferred them over any perks. She also says she pays for her own expenses.
“I do pay for all my own travel, personal expenses, hotels,” said Bergman. “Anytime I go anywhere, I do not ask for that from the district. That has been past practice as well as standard practice, and I incur that myself.”
Board member Stacy Pulliam was absent In other business, the board approved the hiring of H.T. Adams as activities director for the new school year, and the transfer of Nancy McKinnon from administrative assistant to director of finance.
Also Wednesday afternoon, the board…
--- approved the hiring of James McCalla as custodian, Dietrich Engstrand as 7th grade girls basketball coach, and Zach Goering as assistant high school girls basketball coach.
--- approved the transfers of Julia Harris from paraprofessional to food service, Jason Gordon from alternative high school instructor to 7-12 health teacher, Sara Honnold from at-risk coordinator to 7-12 school counselor, and Matt Bird from girls basketball coach to 8th grade girls basketball coach.
--- approved the resignation of Curtis Maassen as middle school football coach.
--- approved the bids of A&E for dairy services and Pan O’ Gold for bakery and bread supplies.
--- approved the Page County Fair partnership agreement.
--- approved changes to the master agreement for vocal and band instruction.
--- approved the selling of non-district contents at the 1180 property building and outdated technology equipment.
--- approved instructional fees for the 2021-22 school year, which entails a $10 increase from last school year. Fees are $50 for the 7-12 building and $30 for pre-K-6 for this school year.
--- reduced the director of student service’s contract for this school year from four days to two days per week through December 22nd.
--- renewed the shared personnel agreement with the Stanton School District for a school business manager.