(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda School District will now have access to portions of the former Clarinda Academy grounds.
By a 4-0 vote at its regular meeting Wednesday night, the Clarinda School Board approved a 28E agreement with the Clarinda Youth Corporation to use the former academy gym and grounds. Board member Greg Jones, who also serves on the CYC board and abstained from the vote, says the move comes as the youth corporation looks to find new uses for the facilities that have now been unutilized for just over a year following the Clarinda Academy's closing in early 2021.
"The academy has been closed for just about a year, and CYC has still retained the rights to those grounds and the activities center," said Jones. "Until we get termination and closer with the state and Sequel, whose going into bankruptcy as an organization, we felt it was important as the CYC board to grant access to that for the community and community purpose."
In total, the district will have access to the building housing the gym, the parking lot located in front of the gym, and a baseball and football field. Jones says there is also a grassy area next to the football field available for use.
Additionally, Jones says other amenities are included in the activity building that would be at the district's disposal.
"There's actually what I would consider a 'large' meeting space or a meeting room on the main floor, there's also a kitchen and concession area just outside of the gym on the main floor," said Jones. "And there are rooms upstairs as well if the district found need to use those in some capacity. The more they can use the better--let's put in that way."
Jones says the only financial obligation from the district would be supplying the labor necessary to maintain the property between mowing or snow and ice removal.
However, he adds the facilities are not limited to district use.
"They're also there to maintain the operations of the facility with the intent to give the community access to those grounds and that facility as well," said Jones. "So a youth football team, or football league, or youth baseball team, something along those grounds would be able to use those fields."
The agreement would not allow either party to make renovations costing more than $5,000 without consulting the other first. But during the meeting, Jones says CYC has already made some improvements to the gym.
"There going to get it functioning, they've replaced the lighting with LED lighting, they've put new doors with key access on that building," said Jones. "So in addition to that with painting, power washing, redoing the floor and putting in the shot clocks, it could be used for any regulation games, youth activities, (and) a craft carnival."
The board had also previously considered leasing the facilities directly from the state. But, Jones says this agreement would serve as a temporary measure while further legal hurdles are crossed for the school to lease the property directly.
In other business, the board...
--Approved the resignations of HT Adams as Activities Director, Jennifer Hardee as an Elementary Teacher, both effective at the end of the 2021-22 school year, and Tom Nordhues as a Custodian effective April 29.
--Approved the STEM Scale Up Program grant.
--Approved using ESSER Loss of Learning funds for Camp Intervention.
--Approved the School-Based Interventionists agreement with Green Hills AEA for the 2022-23 school year.
--Approved the Management and Operation of a Therapeutic Classroom Agreement with Green Hills AEA for the 2022-23 school year.
--Voted to not amend the 2021-22 school calendar to account for one staff day due to weather.