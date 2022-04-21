(Clarinda) -- Through the purchase of new sensors, the Clarinda School District hopes to address a statewide concern -- students vaping in school buildings.
That's according to Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman, who tells KMA News the district has approved a purchase of a new set of vape sensors to be used throughout the district. During a recent meeting, the Clarinda School Board approved the roughly $7,900 purchase through Midwest Data. Bergman says vaping is undoubtedly something that happens in her district, but it expands well beyond southwest Iowa.
"It's a problem everywhere with youth in Iowa, I wouldn't say that we are struggling anymore than anyone else, it's just a safety precaution that a lot of schools are putting in place," said Bergman. "And it's not just preventative, it's preventative and responsive, because definitely, vaping does happen."
Bergman says the district initially placed the order last spring, but the district needed to re-order the sensors due to parts shortages.
She adds the hope is for the Midwest Data Verkada sensors to serve multiple purposes and not just smoke detection.
"A company that we felt would also have environmental, chemical sensing types of sensors, as well as smoke," said Bergman. "And the ones that we purchased they can do all that, and they work with our Verkada system I should say."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration, in 2020, in the United States, 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students, when asked, had used a vape in the previous 30 days.
The Clarinda district has also previously held three different education sessions with Page County Public Health. Through those sessions, Bergman says vaping devices can often look similar to other electronics and are often hard to notice.
"There's everything from you know pens, to watches, to all kinds of things," said Bergman. "The other thing with a vape is that it can happen real quickly, so anyone that's utilizing one can do that quite quickly, so sometimes it's harder to see."
Additionally, Bergman says concerns have also been raised from parents and school officials about what could potentially be included in vapes, unbeknownst to the user.
"If you're not purchasing directly from a convenient store, you may end up with a vape that is laced with THC, marijuana, or fentanyl even, which kind of the southwest Omaha area was having some issues with that," said Bergman. "We certainly don't want kids exploring things beyond either their ability to understand what might be there or of that severity."
Bergman says the district's PK-6 Building currently has some vape sensors located in the school's bathrooms.