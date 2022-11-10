(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are upgrading the district's vehicle fleet.
At its regular meeting late Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the purchase of two 2023 Chevy suburban vehicles at a total cost of $91,366. Clarinda School Superintendent Jeff Privia says the suburbans would be used to transport both students and staff to events, and would replace two vehicles that are aging and have more than 100,000 miles on them. Rather than trade the vehicles in, Privia says the 2009 Dodge minivan and a red Impala will be repurposed.
"The red Impala will be used for local transportation," said Privia, "and the minivan will be used by the I-T staff. This is being done on a cycle. A bus will be moved out of this year's budget, because it's not going to come until August. So, we have flip-flopped the two years."
Board member Paul Boysen questioned the purchase of suburbans, and suggested the district consider acquiring so-called people movers--vehicles that are better suited to carry smaller amounts of passengers.
"The smallest bus we have is a 66-passenger bus," said Boysen. "I've ridden in that bus a number of times going to some of these smaller games where I've had 12, 13, 14 passengers. To me, that doesn't appear to be very economical."
Privia, however, says the issue with people movers involves having enough staff members licensed to drive the vehicles.
"Once you get past 12 passengers, you have to have a CDL to drive them," said Privia. "That's where our problem comes in--not everybody has that CDL, so we can't send a coach with our tennis team, for instance, to take them somewhere where they can't drive that vehicle. But, I can send two coaches in a suburban to take 12 people--that works. It really comes down to having enough people that have CDLs. Right now, getting those is quite the adventure."
In addition, Board member Scott Honeyman raised concerns that an activity bus the board approved for purchase in February won't be delivered until next August at the earliest due to unforeseen manufacture delays. Honeyman suggested the purchase should be reviewed at a future meeting. In other business, the board approved the Clarinda High FFA program's request to attend the National Western Stock Show in Denver in January.