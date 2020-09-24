(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are making it easier for staff members to work at home in case of COVID-19.
Meeting in regular session Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a COVID-19 emergency work from home employee agreement. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the agreement sets parameters for instructors to work remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, and still provide educational opportunities for students.
"Some of the pieces that we talked about include, you know, what does it look like that you have an environment that you can remain focused, and if you're facilitating instruction for students," said Bergman. "Make sure that it's a quality environment, and talking through things that you have a home site that, maybe, doesn't have the capability of a stable connection. We could be helping people with that by having school places available, to have that focused opportunity."
Bergman says the arrangement will allow staff members to continue doing their jobs, without having to use sick leave.
"The state does give some days," she said. "This just gives us an opportunity to be more flexible, and to better serve our teachers in a case that they may not be able to be in a classroom."
In other business, the board approved an application for the Coronavirus Relief Fund Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund Grant. Bergman says the grant is in association with the district's planned CTE programming in the former Clarinda Shopko facility purchased earlier this year.
"With our plans for moving into the new location in Clarinda by Hy-Vee," said Bergman, "we had hoped to have been there, and COVID kind of got our planning a little bit behind. But, we are still wanting to make sure we are offering the best opportunities for kids. So, we moved forward with our construction class. That grant was to see if we could, possibly, get some new safety equipment, and various items to support that programming."
In a related note, the board also approved a proposed fundraising effort for Clarinda High's industrial technology department. Bergman says the idea is for students to sell chairs and other materials constructed in class, with proceeds earmarked for future equipment purchases.
"One of the ideas that I bounced off a couple of people," she said, "was, you know, we're teaching a lifetime skill to the kids, that they can use over and over, and make chairs. Maybe we could give back by making those chairs, and selling them to the public, and using that net profit for new tools for students in the future."
Also Wednesday, the board approved the hiring of Shala Stroud as football cheer coach, Misty Wissel as basketball cheer coach, LeAnn Mackey as high school associate, and Kelley Lacey as a bus driver.